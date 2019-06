The Roughriders clinched the North Division title with a 53-16 win over the Jersey Flight Saturday at WesBanco Arena.

The Riders jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead on a pair of Jarrett Brown to Larry Beavers Jr. touchdown passes and a Noel Devine two-yard run.

Brown finished the game with five touchdown tosses, Beavers Jr. pulled in three for scores.

With the win the Riders improve to 7-0 on the season, they will host the Capital City Reapers on Memorial Day.