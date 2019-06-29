Roughriders Confident Heading Into Championship Game

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading into their American Arena League championship game meeting with the Carolina Energy, the Roughriders are confident.

Following the teams final walk through Friday, coach Mook Zimmerman told us if his team dominates and plays well defensively they will win the title, Saturday night.

Zimmerman added that his team has a lot to play for. “I’m very excited. They understand that some of these guys might never play again. Some of these guys might move up. They understand that this might be their last game playing here in WesBanco because of different opportunities. So guys are hungry and as a brotherhood that we formed, we want to win it for each other so I think it’ll be good tomorrow night.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from WesBanco Arena.