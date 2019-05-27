Roughriders Down Cavalry

The West Virginia Roughriders hosted the New England Cavalry on Memorial Day at WesBanco Arena. In the first quarter, the Roughriders got on the board early when quarterback Jarrett Brown connected with Larry Beavers Jr. for the first touchdown of the game. The Roughriders scored later in the first quarter on a safety, making the score 9-6. In the 2nd quarter, Brown completed a pass to Isreal Evans, improving the score to 15-6 Roughriders. The Roughriders won the game 28-24, staying undefeated. They will play the Carolina Cowboyz this Friday at home.