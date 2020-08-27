https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Roughriders Franchise For Sale

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Roughriders arena football team is for sale. Owner Gregg Fornario tells me they are entertaining offers for the franchise.

“When we started the franchise I aimed to put the team for sale after the fifth season and build up the brand,” said Fornario.”But with covid canceling season four, I thought it would be best to entertain offers at this time.”

The Roughriders were scheduled to play their first season in the NAL in 2020 before the season was canceled.

In their only season in the Ohio Valley the Riders went 13-0, winning the AAL Championship. Earlier this month head coach Mook Zimmerman announced he was retiring.

