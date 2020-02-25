Roughriders Hold Tryout Camp

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Roughriders are preparing to open their second season in Wheeling as they transition to a new league from the AAL to the NAL. The competition is expected to be better and while they have singed a number of players during the off season , Monday night at WesBanco Arena they held a try out camp. It was a chance for a player to show they deserve a look in the team’s official camp.

Owner/GM Gregg Fornario said, ” If they’re better than the guy I already have then they’re playing so we’re looking for about every position right now. But realistically we’re looking for about another eight guys for camp. no matter what position it is.”

The Riders season opener is just over a month away, they host Jacksonville the defending NAL Champs on Saturday April 4th at WesBanco Arena.