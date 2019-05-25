Roughriders Look To Stay Unbeaten

by: Scott Nolte

With the north division title and a home playoff game already wrapped up the West Virginia Roughriders are now looking to stay unbeaten as the season winds down. 

The Riders will host the New England Cavalry, Monday at WesBanco Arena. The Cavalry are members of the New England Arena League.

The Riders are now 7-0 following their 53-16 win over the Jersey Flight. The Riders will host the Flight in the first round of the playoffs.

All active military members, veterans, police and first responders can purchase discounted tickets. 

