Roughriders play alumni game at WesBanco Arena

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The teams were divided by its two coaches. The previous Roughriders coach Mook Zimmerman was the coach for the black team and former NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy was the coach for the gray team.

It was 16-14 at halftime but Team Zimmerman started to pull away. Nelson scored on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter to make it 22-14. The 2 point conversion made it 24-14.

In the fourth, Kevin Fuller impressed with a great one handed touchdown catch. He showed the fans why his nickname is “Showtime” by making an outstanding play. That made the score 32-14.

Zimmerman padded their lead and won 47-20.