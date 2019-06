The round one, divisional playoffs are underway for the AAL.

The West Virginia Roughriders will host the Jersey Flight in their first playoff game on Saturday, June 8th at 7 p.m. at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. The last time these two teams met, the Roughriders defeated the Jersey Flight 53-16.

Roughriders’ head coach Mook Zimmerman says he expects the Jersey Flight to bring their best game forward on Saturday. Zimmerman added that the Roughriders are likely to win their first playoff game.