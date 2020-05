WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Roughriders are still hopeful they will have a season and Thursday via social media they unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season.

The Riders will have a new smoke gray uniform and black uniform. The Riders say they are ready to go whenever they get the go ahead and recently sent a letter to the city of Wheeling informing the city ways they would help keep fans safe at games.