Roughriders Win AAL Championship

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Roughriders (13-0) are the 2019 AAL Champions, following their 55-29 win over the Carolina Energy.

It didn’t start well for the Riders, a safety and two interceptions for touchdowns gave the Energy an early 15-0 lead.

The Riders would take their first lead in the second quarter when Harold Love recovered a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown and a 21-15 advantage.

Following an Energy touchdown the Roughriders would strike again as Jarrett Brown hit Chad Walcott in the end zone for a 29-22 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Energy would fumble on their opening drive and Shawn Oakman would recover the ball at the one yard line for the Riders. Brown would find Larry Beavers Jr. for another score and 35-22 lead.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Brown would hit Noel Devine for a 25 yard score and a 42-22 lead. Another Brown touchdown run would make it 49-22. The final score of the night came when Brown hit Connor Arlia for the 55-29 final.