Roughriders Win First Playoff Game

WHEELING- The West Virginia Roughriders hosted the Jersey Flight on Saturday, May 8th in their first round one, divisional playoff game.

In the first quarter, Jarrett Brown completed a pass to Chad Walcott, giving the Roughriders the early 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Brown connected with Beavers Jr., for a 20 yard touchdown pass. This put the Roughriders in front 12-0 early on. Right before the 2nd quarter ended, Brown completed a pass to Beavers Jr., for the touchdown. This gave the Roughriders the 25-6 lead at halftime.

The Roughriders went on to defeat the Jersey Flight 57-13, advancing to round two of playoffs. The Roughriders will host the Michigan Ironmen next Saturday in round two of playoffs.

