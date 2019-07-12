Roughriders Zimmerman AAL Coach Of The Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTRF) – Less than two weeks after guiding the Roughriders to a perfect 13-0 record and the AAL Championship, head coach Mook Zimmerman has been named league coach of the year.
Mook’s team capped an outstanding season with a 55-29 victory over the Carolina Energy to secure the Roughriders second championship in three years. This is also Zimmerman’s second coach of the year honor in three years, he also won the award in 2017 while leading the Richmond Roughriders to a championship.
In fact in his three years coaching the Riders Zimmerman has led them to the title game each season. His team was super dominant this season out scoring their opponents 640-201. In his three seasons as head coach of the Roughriders Zimmerman is 32-2.
Several members of the Roughriders were also honored by the league. Noel Devine was named the kick returner of the year. Larry Beavers Jr. and Jarrett Brown offensive players of the year. Ellis Lankster defensive player of the year and defensive back all-star. Brian Price an all-star linebacker and Harold Love a member of the all-star defensive line.