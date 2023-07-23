WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ryan Bilby didn’t enter the day in 1st, but after 19 holes of battling it out with friend-turned-competitor, Bryan Myers, he left with his first title at just 20-years-old.

Myers took a small 2-stroke lead into the final day after shooting a 68 on the Palmer Course at Speidel on Saturday.

Early on Sunday it was Bilby with the hot-hand, surpassing Myers early in their round. From there it was Myers turn to come back as he made up three strokes late to go into hole 18 of he Jones Course all tied up with Bilby.

After pushing on 18, they spent about 15 minutes verifying their score at the pro-shop before droving all the way back to the 18th tee box to replay the hole in a sudden-death format.

This time Bilby would make a clutch par putt after Myers had just bogeyed to end the playoff as Bilby lifted his first Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Championship trophy…