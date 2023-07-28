CHARLESTON,W.Va. – With 90-plus-degree temperatures proving as challenging as the Berry Hills Country Club course, as well

as an afternoon rain delay, Ryan Bilby of Follansbee continued his third day at the top of the leader board to win

the 90th West Virginia Open Championship. He finished at 10 under par 200 for the three-day event.

Golf professional Mason Williams (p) of Bridgeport finished two strokes back at eight under par 202,

while defending champion Christian Brand of Scott Depot finished in third at two under 208. Pat Carter of

Huntington and Will Evans (p) of Charleston tied for fourth at even par 210.

Pat Carter of Huntington took low senior honors and Jack Michael of Huntington took low junior honors.

Other highlights of the day included six birdies each for Bryan T. Myers of Wheeling, Cameron Jarvis of

Barboursville and Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek and five birdies for Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot.