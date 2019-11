WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Will Ryan won his debut as head coach of Wheeling University, 73-61 over Seton Hill.

The Cardinals led 42-34 at the half and cruised to the win in the second half. Emmanuel Ansong registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds with three steals and a blocked shot in the win.



The Cardinals will have a week off and return to the court next Wednesday when they host Malone for a non-conference game.