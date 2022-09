(WTRF)–The 1-3 Bellaire Big Reds hit the road to take on the 3-1 Cambridge Bobcats.

It was military appreciation night for Cambridge.

The Bellaire Big Reds came charging out waving flags that read, “Salva Strong,” in support of their teammate who is battling his fight against Leukemia.

At halftime the Big Reds lead 12-7.

They go on to win 25-14.

Next week they face Indian Creek.