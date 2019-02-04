Scenes from the Super Bowl in Atlanta

Scenes from the Super Bowl LIII game in Atlanta Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Al Bello/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots carries his daughter Vivian Lake Brady at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates with J.C. Jackson #27 after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. (Elsa/Getty Images) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts Feb. 3, 2019, after his Gatorade bath that followed the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots hugs Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams after the Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the end of the Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Dante Fowler #56 of the Los Angeles Rams after his teams 13-3 win during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Confetti falls after the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Confetti falls after the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after his teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) J.C. Jackson #27 of the New England Patriots reacts after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The New England Patriots celebrate their 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots reacts after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots high-fives Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots after Gostkowski made a field goal in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The New England Patriots celebrate with Stephen Gostkowski #3 after his field goal during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams gestures while he is on the bench in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by his teammates after his fourth quarter interception against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots catches a fourth quarter interception on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams misses a pass attempt against Duron Harmon #21 of the New England Patriots during the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams is knocked out of bounds by Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots during the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 03, 2019, in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by his teammates David Andrews #60 and Brian Hoyer #2 after their fourth-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown by teammate Sony Michel (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a 53-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3 during the third quarter at Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Marcus Peters #22 and Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots celebrates a third-quarter sack against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams receives help form a teammate after falling down in the endzone in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots tackles Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch in the third quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams drops a pass in the endzone as he is defended by Jason McCourty #30 of the New England Patriots in the second half during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams tries a pass to the endzone against the New England Patriots in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch in the third quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams argues with a referee in the second half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against the New England Patriots in the third quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the second half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams is pressured by Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots avoids a tackle by John Johnson III #43 of the Los Angeles in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta,. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams falls down in his own end zone after throwing a pass in the third quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs the play against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots gets tackled by Michael Brockers #90 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots is looked at by the trainers in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron watches action during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) General view of stadium interior in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams gets sacked in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots catches a pass in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts Feb. 3, 2019, in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots celebrates in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots sacks Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Elsa/Getty Images) David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots recovers a fumble against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots falls down after making a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Jason McCourty #30 of the New England Patriots defends a pass against Josh Reynolds #83 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Ryan Allen #6 congratulates Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots after his second-quarter field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Al Bello/Getty Images) Ryan Allen #6 of the New England Patriots punts the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots hands the ball offsides to Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams hands the ball off in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Harry How/Getty Images) Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots misses a field goal in the first quarter during the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to snap the ball against the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots runs the ball against Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots carries the ball in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots prepares for the snap in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts the ball in the first quarter on a pass intended for Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his interception in the first quarter of the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots prepares Feb. 3, 2019, to run the play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots meet at midfield for the coin toss Feb. 3, 2019, prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) KhaDarel Hodge #11 of the Los Angeles Rams kneels in the end-zone Feb. 3, 2019, prior to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle perform America the Beautiful on Feb. 3, 2019, prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on to the field Feb. 3, 2019, prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Johnny Hekker, Jared Goff, Lamarcus Joyner and Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams walk Feb. 3, 2019, prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Brandon King #36 of the New England Patriots warms up Feb. 3, 2019, prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots leads his teammates into the field Feb. 3, 2019, prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images) The Los Angeles Rams take the field Feb. 3, 2019, prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - One of the biggest stages in football always boasts some photos to remember! Take an inside look at the Big Game as it happens in Atlanta.