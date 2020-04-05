Scott Nolte Selected to the OVAC Hall of Fame

WHEELING, W.VA.-

“I love what I’m doing. I’m so lucky that I get to work in a field that I love,” said 7 Sports Director Scott Nolte. Nolte fell in love with sports at a very early age.

“It’s been really and neat and interesting to see Scott to go from a detailed athlete and involved in so many sports at the high school and he’s one of the few guys I know that know that found his passion immediately and got involved in radio and tv at the high school and when he wasn’t playing a sport he was talking about a sport or covering them,” said Wheeling Park football coach, Chris Daugherty.

“In high school I actually started working at a radio station. At the time it was Z 107 so I’ve been doing this for 31 years now.”

Scott joined the 7 News team in 1993 and has been serving as the station’s Sports Director since 1996. During his time covering Ohio Valley sports, 7 News has won many awards including, “Outstanding Sports Operation,” “Best Regularly Scheduled Sportscast” and “Best Play-by-Play” in both West Virginia and Ohio.

“It’s the largest high school conference in the country and to think that we have that here for our student athletes for our kids for our communities and really when you think about it almost everyone has been touched by the OVAC.”

And this year the OVAC showed that they recognized Scott’s hard work by selecting him to the 2020 class of the OVAC Hall of Fame.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame you’re not just one dimension and Scott is definitely more than one. When I look at him doing the Evening with the Stars, doing the OVAC Banquet of Champs, the telethon. He’s a pretty versatile individual and I feel honored to be friends with him.”

“The Hall of Fame is more than just one sport, more than one dimension. You got to bring more to it than just a football coach,” said Mike Young, Wheeling Central football coach. “You got to bring more to it than just a sports reporter or sports announcer, there’s all those other things that I think make you a Hall of Famer and Scott has all of those things that make him a Hall of Famer and I’ve seen him grow.”

Scott has really dedicated his life to serving the Ohio Valley. In addition to his sports director role, Scott teaches TV and Radio at Wheeling Park High School.

“He’s remained loyal in a profession that sometimes people are always going to different positions, he’s remained loyal and served the Ohio Valley sports community for all of these years and he’s always been a good announcer but I feel like all of us, we get better at our profession and he’s second to none.”

“He’s outlasted a lot of coaches in the Valley so he has been here through so many big moments in the Valley covering families,” said Michael Jebbia, Wheeling Park boys basketball coach.

Scott says he’s always tried to tell the local stories in the Ohio Valley and he’s just happy to do that in a place he calls home.

In Wheeling, I’m Caroline Peters working for you.