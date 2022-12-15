SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside trailed by as many as 20 points to Barnesville Thursday night at home.
The Lady Tigers rallied to pull out a 50-47 win over the Shamrocks.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
