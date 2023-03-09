CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park will play for the class AAAA state championship after rallying from down as many as 19 to beat Spring Mills 59-51.

The unbeaten Cardinals came out hot and led top seeded Wheeling Park 35-22 at the half.

The Patriots used a 23-9 third quarter to take a one point lead after three 45-44.

Park was able to hold on in the fourth on their way to the victory.

Lala Woods led park with 27 points including six-threes, six rebounds and five steals. West Virginia Gatorade player of the year Alexis Bordas added 20 and Natalie Daugherty had 10.

Park will face Morgantown Saturday at 10 a.m. in the state championship game, it will be the tenth meeting in the last two seasons between the rivals.