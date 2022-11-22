WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The fifth-ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team flipped the switch in the second half and stormed past visiting Notre Dame College with a 107-83 conference victory tonight inside the ASRC.



The Hilltoppers battled to stay ahead early and was able to push their lead to double-figures for the first time in the game just under six minutes in via a 7-0 run that was capped off by a Dante Spadafora three pointer.



West Liberty seemed to grab a firm hold of the contest stretching its lead to 17 near the eight minute mark in the first half, but the Falcons would not go away. Notre Dame put together a late 11-0 run to take a point lead (48-47) with two minutes remaining in the first half.



A Steve Cannady layup and Bryce Butler three ball in the final two minutes were able to make it a tie game, 52 all, at the break.



Out of the locker room, Butler was back at it with a triple to spark an 8-0 run. The Hilltoppers never let it get back within one possession the rest of the way to secure the win. West Liberty ended the game on an 11-0 run over the final four minutes.



Ben Sarson scored 24 points and pulled down nine boards to lead the Black and Gold. Bryce Butler netted 21 points, also had nine rebounds, six of which on the offensive end, and dished out a game-high seven assists.



West Liberty assisted on 26 of their 38 made field goals, which included a season-high 15 three pointers converted at a 41.7% rate.



10 Hilltoppers recorded points in the game, with four in double figures. Along with Sarson and Butler, Cannady and Christian Montague added 14 and 11 points respectively.



The ‘Topper defense held Notre Dame to just four three pointers in the game, including a 1-of-9 effort in the second half.



On the glass, West Liberty owned a +15 advantage overall and an 18-4 edge on the offensive end. Taking advantage of the extra opportunities, WLU scored 28 second chance points with 20 of those in the second half.



The Hilltoppers improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mountain East Conference play.



West Liberty will be back on the home hardwood for its next game on Wednesday (November 30) against West Virginia Wesleyan. Tip off is set for 7:30 pm inside the ASRC.