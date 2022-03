CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 16-0 second quarter run by Shady Spring along with 15 first half turnovers cost Wheeling Central in their 59-49 AAA semifinal loss.

Central trailed 25-14 at the half and would get as close as six in the second half.

Ryan Reasbeck led the Knights with 18 points, Caleb Ratcliffe added 12 and Leyton Toepher 11.

Central finishes the season at 21-4. Shady Spring will meet Fairmont for the AAA state championship.