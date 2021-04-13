Sen. Cruz, Hawley Introduce Bill To Retaliate Over Pulled MLB All-Star Game

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTRF)- A group of Senators, including Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley introduced a bill to end Major League Baseball’s monopoly by eliminating their special antitrust exemption.

The group says the bill is an immediate reaction to MLB’s decision to relocate the All Star game from Georgia to Colorado.

Forbes says The antitrust exemption, which dates back to a 1922 Supreme Court case and has been held up in multiple subsequent cases, is the only one of its kind for a sports league. Its elimination would expose MLB to antitrust litigation and weaken the MLB’s power to reduce competition.

“Monopolies and liberty are not compatible,” Hawley said in a Tucker Carlson Tonight appearance on Monday. “No corporation should be so big or so powerful that it can control the political process, that it can override the will of the voters.”

The MLB decided to move the All Star game out of Georgia over new voting restrictions.

