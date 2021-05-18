Senior Walker shines for Wheeling Park Track

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – His last name may be Walker but you don’t see him doing a whole lot of that on game days. On Saturday and at the Morgantown Invitational, the Senior ran a 200 meter dash at 21.69 seconds; a time that ranked in the top 30 in the entire U.S.

“They don’t give us the result; I don’t find out until the end of the meet really. It’s a blessing. It’s wild. I didn’t think I was going to run any of these times this year so its a blessing for sure” Walker said.

Walker didn’t run track until his Sophomore year. Torrence explained how he stays so torrid.

“With track, you got to understand, the work that you put in is what you’re going to get out. If you don’t try in practice you’re not going to be conditioned enough at times that you’re going to run. Coach Dunaway does a good job of getting us prepared for meets and stuff and making us work hard,” Walker said.

Head Coach Chris Dunaway went as far to say he’s the best sprinter that he’s had in his program.

“He’s the best. He’s the first guy (that) I’e had the opportunity to coach that’s gone under 11 seconds. I’ve had several that have gone 11.1 to 11 flat but I haven’t gotten anybody under 11 until Torrence. Hopefully, we get two more this year. We’ve got a really deep spring squad, so, you know, he’s definitely there,” Dunaway said.

Senior teammate and close friend Ronnell Chatman explains not what’s just on Walker’s mind but the rest of the team as well for now.

“We won the one in Morgantown (and) we were happy. Now, we just got to keep going. We got the Dick Dei this weekend, and, like he said, trying to win state,” Chatman said.