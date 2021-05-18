Senior Walker shines for Wheeling Park Track

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – His last name may be Walker but you don’t see him doing a whole lot of that on game days. On Saturday and at the Morgantown Invitational, the Senior ran a 200 meter dash at 21.69 seconds; a time that ranked in the top 30 in the entire U.S.

“They don’t give us the result; I don’t find out until the end of the meet really. It’s a blessing. It’s wild. I didn’t think I was going to run any of these times this year so its a blessing for sure” Walker said.

Walker didn’t run track until his Sophomore year. Torrence explained how he stays so torrid.

“With track, you got to understand, the work that you put in is what you’re going to get out. If you don’t try in practice you’re not going to be conditioned enough at times that you’re going to run. Coach Dunaway does a good job of getting us prepared for meets and stuff and making us work hard,” Walker said.

Head Coach Chris Dunaway went as far to say he’s the best sprinter that he’s had in his program.

“He’s the best. He’s the first guy (that) I’e had the opportunity to coach that’s gone under 11 seconds. I’ve had several that have gone 11.1 to 11 flat but I haven’t gotten anybody under 11 until Torrence. Hopefully, we get two more this year. We’ve got a really deep spring squad, so, you know, he’s definitely there,” Dunaway said.

Senior teammate and close friend Ronnell Chatman explains not what’s just on Walker’s mind but the rest of the team as well for now.

“We won the one in Morgantown (and) we were happy. Now, we just got to keep going. We got the Dick Dei this weekend, and, like he said, trying to win state,” Chatman said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter