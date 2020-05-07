Several Area Players Earn All-State Hockey Honors

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Hockey League recently announced this year’s All State Team and several area players earned honors.

Five players from state runner-up Linlsy were on the squad. They are Niko Ylikitti, Matthew Maroney, Ryan Dembiczak, Zac Taylor and Owen Ciavoliello.

Wheeling Central also placed five players on the team. They include Caleb Karnell, Kyle Brown, Ty Edgerton, Mason Smith and JD LaHood.

Wheeling Park had four players Tyler Britton, Tyler Weekley, Spencer Abraham and Tommy Woods.