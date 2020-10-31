High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Shadyside Advances to Regional Final

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANNIBLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Shadyside Tigers visited the River Pilots on Friday night to compete in the Region 27 semifinal. The last time these two teams had played, Shadyside won 27-25. Both teams entered the game with a lot of momentum, but it would be the Tigers who struck first. Rhys Francis connected with Mason VanNest for the early touchdown in the first quarter. River would respond with a 30 yard field goal of their own, but Shadyside would dominate the rest of the game.

Rhys Francis shined in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Jacob Visnic for the 48 yard score, and a pick 6 of his own. The Tigers opened the third quarter with a good drive and Visnic was able to cap it off with a 6 yard score. The Tigers went on to win big 42-9, advancing to the regional final. They will visit Newark Catholic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter