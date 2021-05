CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – The Shadyside Tigers are headed to the Ohio division IV district semifinal thanks to their 11-3 win over Toronto.

The game was a rematch of the OVAC AA championship also won by the Tigers.

Shadyside led 2-0 in the fifth when they scored five times. Rhys Francis had an rbi triple, Ryan Florence a solo home run and Bryce Amos a two-run double in the frame.

Next up the Tigers will face Hiland in the district final, Wednesday.