Shadyside And St.Clairsville Ready For Regional Finals

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) -St.Clairsville and Shadyside will play for football regional championships this weekend.

The Tigers will face Newark Catholic in the region 27 final, Friday in Newark. The Tigers are 0-4 all-time against the Greenwave falling to them most recently in 2009. Shadyside is coming off of an impressive 42-9 win over River.

The Red Devils will host Bloom-Carroll in region 15 final. The Red Devils rallied from a 28-0 deficit to Meadowbrook last week, scoring 42 unanswered points to win 42-28. The Red Devils defeated Bloom-Carroll 41-14 in the 2018 regional semifinals.

