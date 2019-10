SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside officially celebrated their 100th season of football Friday and they did it in dominating fashion, with a 40-6 win over River.

The Tigers led just 7-0 at the half, before turning things up in the second half. Wyatt Reiman led the way with four scores.

The Tigers are now 4-2 while the Pilots slip to 3-3.

Next week Shadyside visits Vinton County and River hosts River View.