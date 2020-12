WHEELING, W.Va.- The Wheeling Nailers have announced their season opening roster for the 2020-21 season. Wheeling is opening the season with 26 players - 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Starting in the crease, the Nailers have three netminders who all have professional experience. Shane Starrett was assigned to Wheeling from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, after spending all of last season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The last time Starrett played a full season in the ECHL was in 2017-18, when he was an all-star with the Wichita Thunder. Brandon Halverson has also spent significant time in the AHL, primarily with the Hartford Wolf Pack, while also appearing in an NHL game with the New York Rangers. Halverson spent last season with the Norfolk Admirals, and posted a .904 save percentage. Hayden Hawkey saw limited action last season as a member of the Kansas City Mavericks, but the former Montreal Canadiens draft pick had a sensational college career at Providence, where he went 72-36-13.