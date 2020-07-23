Shadyside duo enjoying successful summer

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – A pair of Shadyside standout basketball players are enjoying their summer while also improving their skills and winning championships.

Lady Tigers Baylee Wach and Tory Hendershot are spending the summer playing for the Ohio Valley Dragons and recently at the Tournament of Champions in Indianapolis they helped lead their team to a division championship.

One reason for their continued success the trust they have in one another. ” We’ve been close our whole lives,” said Wach. And it makes us understand each other more for Shadyside. And well it’s nice having someone you already know going into a team where you don’t know anybody.”

Hendershot added, ” We’ve been friends for forever, we’ve had a lot of chemistry together through out the years, we’ve been playing together since fourth grade. So I know what she’s going to do she knows what I’m going to do.”

The duo has enjoyed a lot of success in their careers at Shadyside including of course a trip to the state final four in 2019.