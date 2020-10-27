Shadyside Earns Team Of The Week Honors

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – This week’s Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week is the Shadyside Tigers. They advanced to the region 27 semifinal with their 14-0 win over No. 2 seeded East Knox.

Shadyside held the Bulldogs to just 129 yards of total offense and picked off quarterback Peyton Lester twice. Wyatt Reiman returned to the lineup and carried the load with 172 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Next up a rematch with the River Pilots for a spot in the region 27 championship. The Tigers won the first meeting 27-25.