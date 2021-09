Shadyside, OH (WTRF) – River jumped out to an early lead when Austin Creamer scored a touchdown from in close to make the score 6-0.

Reiman, as per usual, found the end zone in the first quarter and the Tigers took a 7-6 lead.

Ben Wach threw for a touchdown to Elijah Brock which made the score 14-6. Shadyside stays undefeated but it was a close one; 14-12.