Shadyside, OH. (WTRF) – The Tigers’ first touchdown came through the air. Ben Wach found Mason VanNest in the endzone to make it 7-0.

Wyatt Reiman’s first touchdown came in the first quarter. He strode in from Bridgeport’s 35 to make it 13-0 in the 1st quarter.

Shadyside pulled away and won huge 51-6.