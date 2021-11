Martins Ferry, OH. (WTRF) – It was 21-7 in the first half. The Tigers ran a reverse play where it ended in the hands of Mason VanNest who carried it all the way to the endzone from the 45 yard line to make it 28-21.

Later in the half, Wyatt Reiman punched it in from the 5 yard line to tie up the game at 21.

The Tigers outscored the Pilots 22-0 in the second half and advances with a score of 43-28.