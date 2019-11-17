MEADOWBROOKE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Shadyside Tigers fell to Newark Catholic 40-0 on Saturday. Derek Hawk ran into the open field and was gone 66 yards for the score and the Green-wave was up 7-0 early. It was a tough night for the Tigers offense. Rhys Francis was picked off by Ryan Poly. The Tigers would punt the ball and Slater Evans took it all the way for the score making the score 19-0 at the half. The Tigers would fall 40-0. Shadyside ended their season 8-4.
Shadyside falls to Newark Catholic in playoffs
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: