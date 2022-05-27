SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Former Shadyside standout Karli (Bonar) Burkett has been named the new girls head basketball coach at Dublin Jerome.

During her days with the Tigers from 2009-2013 she set the state’s all-time three point record with 350 , she’s now second all-time. She’s third all-time in three pointers in a season with 110.

She played her college basketball at the University of Findlay where she is still the career leader in three pointers made with 260.

Dublin – Jerome competes at the division one level.