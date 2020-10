HANNIBAL, OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside won their fourth straight over River with a 27-25 win, Friday night.

The Tigers enjoyed a 27-13 lead with just over ten minutes remaining in the game, before the Pilots rallied. The Pilots would cut the lead to 27-25 with :55 left but the Tigers defense would stop the two-point conversion and then recover the onside kick for the win.

The Tigers are now 3-3, the Pilots slip to 4-2.