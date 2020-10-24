Shadyside Knocks Off East Knox

HOWARD,OHIO (WTRF) – The Shadyside Tigers are headed to the Ohio Division VII Region 27 semifinals and a rematch with River, thanks to their 14-0 upset of No.2 seeded East Knox.

The Tigers got touchdowns from Jake Visnic and Wyatt Reiman and the Tiger defense shutdown the Bulldogs offense.

On the night Reiman ran for 172 yards on 33 carries while the Tigers as a team chalked up 269 yards on the ground.

The Tigers and Pilots met in the final week of the regular season with Shadyside earning a 27-25 win. Next weeks game will once again be in Hannibal.