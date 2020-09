SHADYSIDE,OHIO(WTRF) – Shadyside christened their new turf at Fleming Field with a 50-20 win over Magnolia.

Jacob Visnic and Wyatt Reiman each scored twice in the opening half as the Tigers built a 31-7 lead over the Blue Eagles at the break.

With the win the Tigers are now 1-2 while Magnolia slips to 0-2.