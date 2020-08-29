Shadyside vs. Ferry game suspended

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- The Martins Ferry Purple Riders hosted the Shadyside Tigers tonight to kick off their 2020 football season. Early in the first quarter, Shadyside came out with momentum. Rhys Francis connected with Mason Vanest deep down field to pick up a first down. But the Tigers weren’t able to capitalize on it. Ferry then answered when Logan Smith found Dominick Shrodes to pick up the Riders first down and they turned it into points a few plays later.

It would be Evan Carpenter who plowed his way in from a yard out. The two point conversion after was good and the Riders have the 8-0 lead. But due to lightning the game will resume tomorrow at 3 p.m.