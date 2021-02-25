Shadyside Will Play For District Title

SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside overcame a slow start to defeat Frontier 60-43 and advance to the Division IV district championship.
Baylee Wach led the LT’s with 15 points. Shadyside will host Bishop Rosecrans, Saturday for the district title.
