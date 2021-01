WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- "Growing up as a kid, I had a rough childhood and made a lot of mistakes in my life and throughout the valley I see a lot of kids that need help so what I wanted to do was take them off of the streets and get them into something organized that would do positive things for them," said Rick Leigh, founder of R. L. Strength and Conditioning.

And that's exactly what Rick Leigh has been able to do through his nonprofit, R. L. Strength and Conditioning. Football, basketball, cardio, conditioning, and boxing are all available for kids who wish to get involved.