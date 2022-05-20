St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – In the 3200, Shadyside’s Kenzie Beckett came in first place with a time of 12 minutes and 28 seconds.

In the same event for the boy’s, Tuscawaras Central Catholic’s Jackson Triplett came in first place with a time of 9 minutes and 53 seconds.

Steubenville Catholic Central came in first place in the girls 4X4 meter relay with a time of 4 minutes and 10 seconds. The Crusaders would finish second on the day overall.

In the same event for the boys, Shadyside was the winner with a time of 3 minutes and 33 seconds. Shadyside was the overall winner on the day with a combined 128 points.

“It’s kind of a weird week because we didn’t get the opportunity to get in a workout, per se. It’s kind of like low management but our guys came up pretty much all week (and) put the work in and we did exactly what we needed to do today,” Shadyside Coach Jeff Campbell said.

The Regionals are next Wednesday and Friday at Massilon Perry High School.