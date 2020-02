SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside’s Kelly Hendershot is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Hendershot broke the boy’s school record for career scoring with 26 points in the Tigers OVAC semifinal win over Southern Local. Hendershot moves past Todd Antill’s old mark of 1,363 career points. With 34 more in a loss to Wheeling Central, Kelly now has 1,415 career points.

Ashley Holenka is the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,700 career points.