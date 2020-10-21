Shadyside’s Jake Visnic, Athlete Of The Week

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside’s Jake Visnic played a key role on both sides of the ball for the Tigers in their playoff win over Frontier.

Visnic carried the ball 15 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry. On defense he provided another spark with several tackles and a 60 yard interception return for another score.

Visnic said, ” Just a normal game my playing to the best of my ability and trying to do everything I can to help my team win a game.”

His coach Mark Holenka added, ” Jacob is a hard nose young man, I mean he’s been a starter for us for now four years and he has progressed to the point where we can rely on him and he’s pretty much the granite to this football team.”

Next up for Visnic and the Tigers in the region 27 tournament they travel to meet No. 2 seeded East Knox this Friday. East Knox defeated Toronto last week 20-6.

