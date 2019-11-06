Shadyside’s Reiman Athlete Of The Week

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

SHADYSIDE,OHIO-OHIO (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week is Shadyside’s Wyatt Reiman. The sophomore running back / receiver set a school record with six touchdowns in the Tigers win over Monroe Central. He ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns, while hauling in six passes for 132 yards and two more touchdowns.

Reiman said, ” I never really envisioned myself doing it but since it happened I thought it’s possible and there’s more stuff to accomplish.”

Coach Mark Holenka added, ” I really didn’t know that he had broken it at the time, I didn’t know how many he had. I knew he was having a good game but at the time to be honest I didn’t know that but I’m proud of him. I think he’s very capable of that and sometimes we worry about feeding the horse too much but in his case I’m not sure its ever enough.”

Next up Reiman and the Tigers their home playoff match up with Symmes Valley, Saturday night.

