Shadyside’s Rising Junior Bryce Amos Commits To Tulane Baseball Program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Shadyside upcoming Junior Bryce Amos announced he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at the Division I Tulane University baseball program.

Due to COVID-19 Amos did not get the chance to have a season this past spring but has been staying in shape for whenever he has the opportunity to play next.

Amos said his first visit to Tulane University felt like he was at home and knew right away that is where he wanted to be.

“Yeah I got offered then, as soon as I got off the phone with them I was planning a visit so me and my dad went down there and we walked around campus for two days and looked at everything. It was just awesome, I loved it, said Amos.”

This 6 foot 4 right handed pitcher definitely has baseball in his blood. Amos’ father Chad, was a 12th round draft pick of Boston in the 1992 draft.