Shadyside’s Run Ends In Regional Final

NEWARK,OHIO (WTRF) -Shadyside’s run in the Ohio Division VII playoffs ended Friday with a tough 10-7 loss to Newark Catholic. The Tigers are now 0-6 all-time against the Greenwave.

Newark scored on their opening drive of the game as Kyle Langenbrunner went in from five yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Shadyside would respond as Wyatt Reiman went in from two yards out for a 7-7 game. It stayed the same at the half and through the third quarter.

In the fourth, Ryan Auer would nail a 40 yard field goal for the Greenwave that would give them the lead for good.

Reiman finished with 67 yards on 23 carries with the Tigers only score. Langenbrunner led the Greenwave with 165 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

The Tigers finish the season 6-4.

