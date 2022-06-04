Columbus, OH. (WTRF) – St. Clairsville’s Emma Henry finished fifth in the 100 meter dash. She got to stand on the podium for the first time in her career.

Steubenville’s Micah Mitchell finished in 8th place in the 100 meter hurdles.

Shadyside’s Mason Van Nest finished fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.06 seconds and second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.71 seconds.

Barnesville’s Tyler Jenkins finished fourth overall in the 3200 meter and broke his personal record running with a time of under 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Congrats to all those runners who competed in a very big pond Saturday.